Steve Hoag, Jr.Dec. 23, 1949 - June 15, 2019Stephen Calvin Hoag Jr, 69, longtime resident of Waco, passed away on June 15, 2019. He suffered a sudden cardiac event while visiting at his daughter's home in Arlington.A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Crestview Church of Christ in Waco.Mr. Hoag was born on December 23, 1949, in Uvalde, Texas, to Steve and Betty Hoag. He graduated from Uvalde High School in 1967 and attended Southwest Texas Junior College and Abilene Christian University, where he earned a degree in business in 1971. He met the love of his life, Jany Maye Laman, at Fry Bible Camp, and the two were married in 1970 in Brackettville, Texas. He was a devoted husband to his bride of 49 beautiful years and faithfully lived out his vows of "in sickness and in health."In his early years, he traveled as a National Bank Examiner for the federal government. He subsequently became the President of the First State Bank of Hewitt, where he also served two terms as President of the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce. After 50 years in the banking industry, he retired as Vice President of Compliance from Community Bank & Trust in Waco in 2018. He took great pride in his work and treasured the friends he made during his time at CB&T.He had a passion for the Dallas Cowboys, his tropical fish tank, and being on time. He was known for his skills on the grill, but Papa's Pancakes are what made him famous. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved them fiercely. As a proud, doting, Papa, he often showed pictures of his family to anyone and everyone who would listen.He was a longtime member of Crestview Church of Christ, where he was a Deacon. He served on the church's Community Care Committee and was also a dedicated member of the Waco Christian School Board. He was a man of faith and he lived his life serving others.He is survived by his wife Jany Hoag of Waco; son, Collin Hoag and wife, Ashley of Arlington; daughter, Suzanne Steece and husband, Joe, of Arlington; sister, Susan Webb and husband, Ronnie, of Boerne; and sister, Sandra Voiles and husband, Mike, of Georgetown. He is also survived by his six precious grandchildren: Andrew, Ethan, Benjamin and Savannah Steece of Arlington; and Carter and Sawyer Hoag of Arlington.In lieu of flowers, donations to Crestview Church of Christ's Community Care Fund would be appreciated.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
