Desiree LaShaun HoagFeb. 23, 1979 - Feb. 24, 2019Desiree LaShaun Hoag went to be with her Lord and Savior February 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bible-Way Church, 2800 Gurley Ave., in Waco, with Pastor David Arnett and Sister Ann Carter officiating.Desiree was born February 23, 1979 to Kim and Deanna Hoag in Waco, Texas. She made a great impact on everyone around her. Desiree spent every day helping others in need, from volunteering at food pantries to visiting the homeless. She spent a lot of time sharing her testimony and spreading the light of Jesus to all who crossed her path. Desiree was active in prison ministry, participated in numerous mail bible studies, and several other self-help groups. She will never be forgotten and is greatly missed by her family and friends.She was preceded in death by both of her parents.Desiree is survived by her fiancé, Ron Mullins; sons, Travis Altschul and Silas Prickett; daughter, Abigail Prickett; brothers, Jared Hoag and Garth Jones; along with several close friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
