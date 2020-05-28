Peter Hjelmstad
Dec. 8, 1932 - May 17, 2020
Peter James Hjelmstad passed away on May 17, 2020. Burial was at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas Wednesday May 20. Peter was born December 8, 1932, to Thoralf Hjelmstad and Inez Donahue. Peter served honorably in the U.S. Army for 22 years. He is a decorated combat veteran having served in the Vietnam War. His many decorations include the Bronze Star (V-Device) Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 8 Oakleaf Clusters, along with many other decorations, and he was an expert marksman. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Gloria; sons, Thor Hjelmstad, and Peter J. Hjelmstad Jr.; and also a daughter, Jenna Cadena. Peter had two sisters that survived him, Terry Fontaine of North Dakota, and Laurie Geforh of Florida.
