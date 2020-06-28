David R. Hixson Nov. 2, 1959 - June 25, 2020 David R. Hixson, 60, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Services are pending with Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Hixson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

