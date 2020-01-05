Margaret HiteDec. 13, 1928 - Jan. 1, 2020Margaret Hite passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Services will be 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel.Margaret was born December 13, 1928, in George West, Texas, to Edward and Mattie Jennings. Margaret was a military wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling and meeting new friends with every move. She was a great supporter of her husband's Navy career and always steadied the ship when he was deployed. Margaret was an artist, seamstress, and devoted mother.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom Hite; son, Tommy Wayne Hite; and grandson, Tommy Blake Hite.She is survived by her daughter, Sheralyn Robenolt and husband, Bill Robenolt; grandsons, Rob Robenolt and wife, Katie, Tom Robenolt and Kevin Gray; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madi, Megan and Cole Robenolt; and daughter-in-law, Linda Hite.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
