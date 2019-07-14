Bernd HirschOctober 28, 1927 - July 13, 2019Bernd Hirsch passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Rodef Sholom Cemetery with Cantor Monica O'Desky officiating.Bernd was born October 28, 1927, in Oehringen, Germany, to Louis and Liesel Hirsch. The family immigrated to the U.S. in April 1939. After living in New York for several months the family moved to Waco the following July. Bernd was 11 when he entered the first grade in Waco and he graduated from Waco High in 1945. He enrolled in Texas A&M in June of 1945 and graduated with a commission in January 1949.He was called in to the Army in February 1949. After serving the first tour, he left the Army and joined the family in the dairy business. He joined the Army Reserves and was called back to the Army during the Korean War. After his second discharge, he returned to the dairy business with his brother Kurt. They bought and sold dairy cattle all over the U.S. and Mexico for over 50 years. He was a member of the Dairy Association throughout the years. He had many friends and customers over a large territory. He was a member of Temple Rodef Sholom since 1939. Bernd married Gwendolyn Snider in June 1960 and were happily married for 55 years. Bernd loved his Aggies and was a member of the Century Club for 45 years and a loyal member of the Aggie Club and 12th Man Club for many years also. He enjoyed going to the A&M football games until his vision failed him.He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother; aunt, Hilda Levy and husband, Otto; and uncle, Justin Rosenfeld and wife, Ellen.He is survived by son, Louis Hirsch; daughter, Aletha George and husband, Sherman; grandsons, Cory Hirsch, and Casey George and wife, Jade, and Clinton George and wife, Natalie; and great-grandchildren, Emme, Brady, and Christian George.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Rodef Sholom, 1717 N. New Road, Waco, Texas, 76707 or local charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
