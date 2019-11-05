Woys Joseph HinsonJune 21, 1939 - Nov. 3, 2019Joe Hinson, 80, of Crawford, Texas, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Crawford, Texas, officiated by Pastor Tom Beers.Joe was born in El Paso, Texas, June 21, 1939, to Woys Watson Hinson and Katie (Defee) Hinson. He grew up in Lorena until the age of twelve and then moved to Crawford, Texas. He graduated from Crawford High School in 1958. Joe married his High School sweetheart, Barbara Steinkamp, February 28, 1959, and they raised four children together. Joe and Barbara were married 39 years when she passed away April 4, 1998. He was known as "Papaw" to nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Joe worked in the printing industry as a lithographer. He was a lover of barbecue and always thought he would like to have his own barbecue restaurant.Survivors include daughters, Wanda Molina and husband, Rick, Lorrie Schmalriede and husband, Kent, Claressa Munro and husband, Dennis; son, Bill Hinson and wife, Robin; grandchildren, Amber, Tiffany, Cole, Kendall, Kelsey, Jerad, Jacob, Zac, and Ty.Pallbearers will be Bill Hinson, Cole Dieterich, Jerad Hinson, Jacob Hinson, Zac Monroe, and Ty Monroe.The family would like to give special thanks to Wesley Woods Healthcare and Providence Hospice.
