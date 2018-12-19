Ruben R. Hinguanzo
Nov. 26, 1931 - Dec. 16, 2018
Ruben Reyes Hinguanzo, 87, devoted husband, loving father of three, cherished grandpa, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2018, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 21, at Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5933 Ghoulson Road, in Waco, followed by burial with military honors at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.
Born to Paulino and Adela (Reyes) Hinguanzo on November 26, 1931 in Elk, Texas, Ruben was the third of seven children. During the Great Depression, the family moved to Mexico for work, returning in 1937 to Waco, where they would make their home.
At age 17, Ruben left high school and working in the cotton fields of Waco, to enlist in the Army, where he trained as a clinical specialist in Okinawa, Japan, for several years. On his way home to the States, his ship was redirected from the port of San Francisco back to Asia as news of the Korean Conflict broke out. In Daegu, Korea, Ruben served as a medic, and eventually led security for the military hospital where he was stationed.
After concluding his service in Korea, Ruben returned to Waco and married Ramona Flores, on October 28, 1952. Soon thereafter he completed his education at Waco Academy and 4C business school, and began a career at Texas State Technical College, where he worked in a variety of positions from machinist to manager of facilities.
While working at TSTC, he continued to serve his country in the National Guard, from which he retired in 1993, after 21 years of service. A lifelong public servant, in addition to his military service, Ruben was also a city councilman for 13 years in Lacy-Lakeview, where he lived for more than 40 years.
Ruben's greatest joy was his 66-year marriage with Ramona and the family that they raised together. A man of boundless energy, he spent his final years serving his community through volunteer work, championing the many causes he was passionate about, including the McLennan County Democratic Party. A stranger to no one, he will be missed for his quick wit, refreshing candor, and spirited political debate.
Ruben was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe and John Hinguanzo; and granddaughter, Monica Castillo.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona, of Waco; siblings, Mary Hope Gonzalez, Rudy Hinguanzo, Gloria Ramon, and Janie Lopez; children, Sylvia Arocha of Waco, Ruben F. Hinguanzo and Lisa of Fort Worth, and Paul Hinguanzo and Sarah MacCarthy of Waco. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren: Steve Arocha Nelson of Waco, Stephanie Arocha Gumble of Newton, MA, Sarah Arocha of Waco, Renee Gonzalez of Waco, Myranda Hinguanzo of Omaha, NE, Randy Hinguanzo of Fort Worth, Rene Castillo of Fort Worth, Robert Castillo of Fort Worth, Amanda Hinguanzo-Davis of Houston, Leah MacCarthy Pence of Burlington, VT, Morgan MacCarthy of Brooklyn, NY, and Max MacCarthy of Swampscott, MA, and 15 great-grandchildren.
