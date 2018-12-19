Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SOUTH AND EAST OF A GAINESVILLE TO BRECKENRIDGE LINE... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * TIMING...THROUGH 6 PM TODAY. * WINDS...FROM THE NORTHWEST BETWEEN 20 AND 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * IMPACTS...LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS SUCH AS DECORATIONS WILL LIKELY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE WIND. DRIVING WILL BECOME DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADS, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE IN HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN VENTURING ONTO AREA LAKES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&