Florida HilliardFeb. 13, 1949 - Jan. 13, 2019Florida Mae Hilliard, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 18, Open Door COGIC, 1208 Rose St., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Florida Hilliard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries