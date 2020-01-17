Florida HilliardFeb. 13, 1949 - Jan. 13, 2019Florida Mae Hilliard, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 18, Open Door COGIC, 1208 Rose St., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
