Thomas Everett HillJuly 1, 1937 - June 13, 2019Thomas Everett Hill, age 81, of Jonesboro, passed away June 13, 2019 at his residence. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 16, at Scott's Funeral Home.Tommy was born on July 1, 1937 to the late C.E. "Red" and Dovie Lucille Huggins Hill in Lampasas, Texas. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1955. After high school, he attended John Tarleton Jr. College and graduated from Texas Tech University. Tommy married Mable Ann Baize on March 7, 1964. He was a retired loan officer for Farmers Home Administration working in Central Texas. Tommy enjoyed working on his farm, gardening, fishing and drinking coffee at the Jonesboro Store. He also loved flying planes.Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elwood Hill and wife, Jackie Hill.Tommy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mable Hill; sons, Thomas Everett Hill, Jr. and Rusty Hill; sister, Mary Lou Johnson; brothers, Neil Hill, Grady Hill, Bobby Hill; grandchildren, Jessica Hill, Hannah Hill, Hailey Hill, Zachary Hill, Mason Hill, Aaron Hill; and one great-grandson, Wesley Jude Hill.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.