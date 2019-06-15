Thomas Everett HillJuly 1, 1937 - June 13, 2019Thomas Everett Hill, age 81, of Jonesboro, passed away June 13, 2019 at his residence. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 16, at Scott's Funeral Home.Tommy was born on July 1, 1937 to the late C.E. "Red" and Dovie Lucille Huggins Hill in Lampasas, Texas. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1955. After high school, he attended John Tarleton Jr. College and graduated from Texas Tech University. Tommy married Mable Ann Baize on March 7, 1964. He was a retired loan officer for Farmers Home Administration working in Central Texas. Tommy enjoyed working on his farm, gardening, fishing and drinking coffee at the Jonesboro Store. He also loved flying planes.Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elwood Hill and wife, Jackie Hill.Tommy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mable Hill; sons, Thomas Everett Hill, Jr. and Rusty Hill; sister, Mary Lou Johnson; brothers, Neil Hill, Grady Hill, Bobby Hill; grandchildren, Jessica Hill, Hannah Hill, Hailey Hill, Zachary Hill, Mason Hill, Aaron Hill; and one great-grandson, Wesley Jude Hill.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

