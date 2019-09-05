Rick HillDecember 4, 1957 - September 2, 2019Rick Hill, 61, of Ben Hur, passed away suddenly Monday, September 2, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, with Norman Huddleston and Joel Lightfoot officiating. Burial will follow at Waite Cemetery in Reagan. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

