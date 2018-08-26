Nadine HillOctober 28, 1935 - August 23, 2018Nadine Hill, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018.Services will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Brent Voss. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, August 27, 2018 at the funeral home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

