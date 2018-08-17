Jody HillOct. 12, 1991 - Aug. 11, 2018Jody Hill, age 26, of West, passed away, Saturday, August 11, 2018, near Waco, the result of a motor vehicle accident. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, August 17, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.Jody was born, October 12, 1991, in Euless, the son of Dan and Toni (Williams) Hill. He was a 2010 graduate of West High School. Jody worked for Gate Precast as a welder and previously worked for Sykora Family Ford in West. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time with friends, going to the lake and rebuilding cars and motorcycles.Jody was preceded in death by his father, Dan Hill; uncles, Walter "Jack" Hill and Jodie Ray Hill; and grandfather, Walter Hill.Survivors include his mother, Toni Hill; brother, Taylor Hill; grandparents, Thomas and Alma Williams and Ruby Hill; aunts and uncles, Traci Bowling and husband Bob, June Bell and husband, Larry, and Gary Hill and wife, Gail; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Volunteer Fire Department.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
