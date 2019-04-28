George Edward HillJuly 13, 1955 - April 17, 2019George Edward Hill, age 63, passed away April 17, 2019. A funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10 a.m., April 29, at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land, TX. Interment to follow in Waco at a later date.He was born In Banbury, Oxfordshire, England where his father was stationed in the military. He and his family lived in various places in the United States during his father's military service, but central Texas was always home. George's high school years were spent in Waco, which is where he met his wife, Janet. They lived in Sugar Land, TX and enjoyed the friendship of many wonderful friends.After attending Texas State Technical College in Waco, he was hired by Shell Oil Company and worked there for 33 years as a Research Engineer. He took great pride in his work there and made lasting relationships with many of the people there.He was passionate about many things… family being first. But close behind that was his love for music. He learned to play guitar as a teenager and continued to play, record and enjoy music all his life. He shared his love for music with so many, including both his sons.George is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet Hill; sons, Geoffrey and Kevin Hill; brother, Kenny Hill; sister, Mellissa Hill; four grandchildren, Damien, Lucas, Eva and Payton Hill; and as well as many extended family members.In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Houston Area Parkinson Society or to Pregnancy Resource Medical Center in Rosenberg, Texas.Earthman Southwest Funeral Directors12555 S. KirkwoodStafford, TX 77477Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
