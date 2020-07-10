Evelyn Ruth Hill Dec. 9, 1922 - July 9, 2020 Evelyn Ruth Hill, 97, of Waco, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Services will be 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Wheat officiating. Burial will be later at Murphree Cemetery in Evant. Evelyn was born Dec. 9, 1922 to Albert and Bessie Knox. She was a retired bookkeeper and a longtime faithful member of Lakeshore Drive Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two husbands, Chester Lee Howe and Willard Ralph Hill. Evelyn is survived by her son, Jerry Ralph Hill and wife, Lucy; three grandchildren, Anastasia Hill, Brian Hill, and Jennifer Brogdon; and two great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Cortney Brogdon. Sign her Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

