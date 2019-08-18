Cecil L. HillOct. 13, 1921 - Aug. 17, 2019Cecil Leon Hill, 97, of Waco passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday Aug. 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

