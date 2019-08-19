Cecil L. HillOct. 13, 1921 - Aug. 17, 2019Cecil Leon Hill, age 97, went to be with his Master and Savior our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, August 17, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Mr. Hill was born Oct. 13, 1921 near Ross, TX, to Waldo V. Hill, Sr. and Roxie Love (Younger) Hill. He graduated from Waco High School in 1940. After graduation he studied at Baylor University. Soon after, he accepted a position with Cole Tool Mfg., as a traveling salesman. He later accepted a position with Cotton Belt Railroad Co. Mr. Hill served his country during World War II in the US Army. After discharge, he returned to Cotton Belt Railroad until 1945, when he began his 32 years at General Tire and Rubber Co., working in the accounting department. He married Louise Raines on Feb. 17, 1945. Mr. Hill was a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas; he received his 60 year pin in 2011. He was strong in his faith and was active in church affairs. His travels took him throughout Europe and the U.S., Mexico and Canada. He also enjoyed reading.Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Louise Hill; and his brothers, Harlan Hill, Sr. and Waldo Hill.Mr. Hill is survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he loved very much.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
