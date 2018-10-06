Bobbie Farr HillFebruary 3, 1932 - October 3, 2018Bobbie Jean Farr Hill entered into the arms of Christ Jesus, her Savior, Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough and Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home.Bobbie was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was born, February 3, 1932, to R.C. and Ruth Farr. She married Weldon J. Hill on August 25, 1950 and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary with family and friends. Bobbie graduated from Waco High School where she was a member of the marching band; one of the highlights of her school years was making the trip to Dallas on Christmas Day, 1948, where the Tigers won the state title. She was also president of the Hylton Homemaking Club. Bobbie loved traveling with her family and friends. When their children were younger, the family would embark on vacations in their plane; and later in life, she and Weldon would travel in their RV where they made numerous trips around the country with friends and extended family. Bobbie loved square dancing, and many of these trips were for square dancing competitions. She loved her church and made numerous trips to Montana to minister to the Indian children. Bobbie worked for many years as an administrative assistant at McGregor Municipal Airport.Bobbie was preceded in death by her father and mother, R.C. and Ruth Farr; sister, Eleanor Ruth Kidd; son, Weldon Robert "Bob" Hill; grandsons, Justin Weldon O'Brien and Mike Hill; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Edward and Goldie V. Hill.She is survived by her husband, Weldon; sister, Marynell Shelton and husband, Tate; daughter, Deborah Hill Fedro; son, Edward Lee Hill and wife, Sara; and daughter-in-law, Millie Hill. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Randall and Tyler Hill; great-grandchildren, Anastasia and Wyatt Randall and Aedan Thorp; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.The family would like to thank the staff at Jeffrey Place for the care given to Bobbie.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bobbie's name to Meadowbrook Baptist Church Building Fund, 1207 N Old Robinson Rd, Waco, TX 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
