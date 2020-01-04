Hazel Mae HighAug. 8, 1933 - Dec. 31, 2019Hazel Mae High went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Stuart Huey officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, at the funeral home.Hazel greatly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and her dog, Rocky. She also loved her church and made it her ministry to hand out scripture candy and "pennies from heaven."She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Danny Joe Henson; oldest son, Ron Robbins; and also by five angel great-grand babies.Hazel is survived by her son, Greg Robbins and partner, Maria Borrelli; son, Dan High and wife, Kathleen; daughter, Charlotte Hall and husband, Steven; son, James High and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Kevin High and partner, Tammy Takaishi, Phillip Slider and wife, Sara, Brandy Swank and husband, Paul, Hollie Robbins, Benjamin Williamson and wife, Britney, and Crystal Russo and Joe Robbins. Hazel also leaves behind eleven great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Phillip Slider, Kaden Slider, Paul Swank, Sean Pullin, Cole Witt, Carson Pullin, Cade Pullin and Ken Wasson.Sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
High, Hazel Mae
