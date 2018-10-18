Judy HigginsAug. 9, 1946 - Oct. 5, 2018Judy Higgins, 72, passed away peacefully at her home on October 5, 2018. Her graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., October 20, at Waco Memorial Park.Judy was born, August 9, 1946, in Waco, TX, to Faye and Edwin Hommel. She married Don Higgins on September 28, 1962.Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Don Higgins.Judy is survived by two sons, Gary Higgins and wife, Candice, of Hewitt, Brandon Higgins and wife, Misty, of Granbury; two daughters, Kelley Brooks and Renea Gentry of Waco; two sisters, Pam Painter and husband, Randy, of Granbury, and Francis Clay of Waco; nine beloved grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
