Florence HiersigMay 9, 1940 - December 12, 2019Florence Hiersig, 79, of Hewitt, Texas, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, at Riesel Cemetery, Hwy 6 South, Riesel, Texas, with Pastor Ron Miller officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, Texas.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

