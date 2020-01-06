Nadine HicksAug. 25, 1932 - Jan. 4, 2020Funeral services for Nadine Hicks will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Littlepage Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Hicks, Nadine
