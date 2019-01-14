Malvin Keith HicksJan. 29, 1920 - Jan. 12, 2019Malvin Keith Hicks, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Saturday January 12, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday January 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with The Rev. Curtis Holland and The Rev. Steve Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Malvin was born January 29, 1920, in Hamlin, Texas, to Hunter and Ola Adams Hicks. He was raised on a farm in the North Prairie Community of Falls County. Malvin attended North Prairie School and Chilton High School, graduating in May 1939. He joined the Navy September 12, 1939 and went to boot camp in San Diego, California. After boot camp, he was assigned to the USS Cummings DD365, based in Pearl Harbor. Malvin was in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941; having survived that with little damage to his ship, they operated with the Pacific Fleet and engaged in many battles until the end of WWII. He was discharged from the Navy, September 23, 1945 at Camp Wallace, Texas.He married Mary Lena Radle on June 4, 1945, and went to work for the Humble Pipeline October 14, 1945. His company name and assignments changed many times but after 38.5 years, he retired from Exxon Mobil. After retirement, he and Mary moved from Kingsville, Texas to Chalk Bluff, Texas. They became members of Chalk Bluff Baptist Church and remained faithful until his passing.Malvin is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Dale and wife, Kay, of Port Mansfield, Texas; grandson, Hunter, of Houston; grandson, Neal and wife, Tanisha, of Seabrook, Texas; great-granddaughters, Gracie and Kate; brother, Clayton and wife, Selma, of Franklin, Tennessee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Neal Hicks, Hunter Hicks, Keith Gaylor, Don Gaylor, Drew Jackson, and Will Jackson.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
