Jason L. HickmanFeb. 17, 1984 - Aug. 19, 2018Jason Lee Hickman, age 34, of Mart, Texas, passed away, Sunday, August 19, 2018, in Fredericksburg, Texas. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Pastor Greg Moore officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 23, at the funeral home. Burial take place at a later date with family at Beggs cemetery in Beggs, Oklahoma.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.