Richard Hewgley
April 19, 1940 - April 3, 2020
Richard William Hewgley, 79, passed away in Austin, Texas, on Friday, April 3, 2020, after surgery. Richard was born in San Antonio, Texas, the oldest child of Anna Beth (Hardin) and William Milton Warren Hewgley. Richard was born into an U. S. Air Force family. After finishing junior high in Newfoundland, Richard's family was transferred to Perrin AFB in Sherman, Texas. He completed his high school years in Sherman graduating in 1958.
Richard was a private pilot when he joined the Navy where he distinguished himself as an attack pilot on the USS Coral Sea during Vietnam. He finished his B.S. degree at Texas State College and married Linda Mathis, November 9, 1967. She also earned her pilot's license and they logged endless hours of flight together. They were blessed with three daughters: Shareen, Charlene, and Kathleen. Richard worked for the Texas Education Agency as a consultant for Veteran Aviation Education, for Commerce Clearing House, and Linbeck Construction Company. In 1996, Richard retired from Saudi Aramco after working in purchasing for 14 years. In 1999, Richard completed an associate degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology with a 4.0 average. In 2016, Richard received the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of accident-free flying. He taught Aviation Maintenance at Texas State Technical College, retiring a second time in 2017. He was currently an active pilot and flight instructor and an FAA Aircraft Inspector. He was an avid Model Airplane builder and flyer, and shared this passion with his brother, Warren, who he always called Bubba. His mission in life was to pass on his love of aviation to future generations.
It is impossible to say how much his friends and family will miss him. He was a wealth of aviation knowledge, a resource for his aviation students and flying friends. He was known for his long endless stories and his ability to have everyone laughing. He lived long enough and experienced enough to become a "character". At home, he loved to cuddle up on the recliner with his beloved two dogs and two cats, and write poetry on his Iphone while watching endless videos of real/model airplanes and listening to their engine noise on YouTube. He loved going to the movies with his grandkids and playing games with them and, of course, flying planes.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Arthur Mathis. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Linda; twin daughters, Shareen Quintero and Charlene (Michael) Willingham; daughter, Kathleen (Jeremy) Ogea; seven grandchildren, Kelly Quintero, Kaylan Quintero, Elise Willingham, Samuel Willingham, Sophia Ogea, Cash Ogea, and Corbin Ogea; brother, Warren (Annette) Hewgley; sister, Billie Beth (Mick) Kretzschmar; mother-in-law, Charlotte Mathis; sister-in-law, Karen (Glenn) Hutto; brother-in-law, Stewart Mathis; first cousins, Evangeline Long and Sandra (Ron) Hults; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Plans are for Richard to be interred in the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Due to CDC recommendations, services are undetermined.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to EAA Chapter 59, 27474 US Highway 84, Private Hangar #9, McGregor, TX 76657, or to Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 20966, Waco, Texas 76702.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.