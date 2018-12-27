G.A (Berry) Hester November 26, 1927 - December 25, 2018G.A. (Berry) Hester died at age 91 on Christmas morning. Services will be held at the Hewitt First United Methodist Church on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial will be at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Kalim, TX. Berry served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and in the Korean war. He was honorably discharged the 24th of January 1955. He was preceded by his late son, Gilbert Hester. He is survived by his wife, Pat Hester; his son, JR Banister; his daughter-in-law, Peggie Pollock; his grandaughter, Camilla Hester; and his nephew, Mark Hester. Remembrances may be sent in the form of donations to Hewitt First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 398 Hewitt, TX 76643.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
