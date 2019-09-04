Betty HeslepDec. 14, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2019Betty Louiese Heslep, 72, of Axtell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 1, 2019Graveside Service will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, at Rosemound Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Tull officiating.Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

