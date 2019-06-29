Gladys HersheyOct. 15, 1931 - June 26, 2019Gladys Hershey, 87, was born in Blanchard, Idaho, to John W and Agnes Barker. She passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest beside Billy Jack Hershey, her loving husband of 64 years.She married the love of her life, Billy Jack Hershey, on June 10, 1950. Together they raised four children: Steve, Jerri, Kathy and Mike. She was a military wife and as such the family moved often before finally settling in Spokane WA. From there they moved to Austin and lived for many years before deciding to pursue their dream of traveling and seeing the country. Selling their home and furnishings, they purchased a travel trailer and traveled the US for five years taking time to share the sights and high points of their travels with family and friends before finally settling down in Waco.After her husband passed away in 2014, she moved to Brookdale Senior Living in Waco, living in an assisted living apartment and eventually moving to the memory care wing.Going on before her were husband, Billy Jack; oldest son, Steve; sister, Patty; brothers, Bob and Don; brothers-in-law, Earl, Robert and David.Left to remember her story are her family, daughters, Jerri Gimlen and husband, Gary, Kathy Lindsey and husband, Alan; son, Mike Hershey; sister, Ann Collins and husband, Dick; sisters-in-law, Delores Barker, Shirlee Cruse, Karen Hobby, Sue Herriage and husband, Bob. She leaves nine grandchildren, Jenny Walters, Scott Hershey, Tim Hershey, Billie Jean Hershey, Stacy Rosetti, Amy Rowles, Tiffany Rowles, Eddie Hershey, and Michelle Hershey Martinez. She has eight great-grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Sean, Lorielle, Sam, Lily, Melissa and Maite; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Lake Brazos for the exceptional care she received during the years she lived there. We would like to also thank Southern Care Hospice of Waco and recently Texas Home Health Hospice for their care during her last year and final days.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
