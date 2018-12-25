James C. Herring, Jr.Sept. 19, 1939 - Dec. 21, 2018James Carroll "Jerry" Herring, Jr., 79, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Friday morning, December 21, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 28, in the chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas.Jerry was born on September 19, 1939, in Waco where he lived most of his life. He was married to Mary Bell Steig on July 17, 2010. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, known as "Gepa", as well as a beloved cousin to many generations. By profession he was in real estate, but he also served as an officer in the United States Army and worked in a variety of other jobs, one of which was at the Moody Library at Baylor University, where he enjoyed making many friends with students and faculty. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1962 where he was a Texas cheerleader, member of the Texas Cowboys and Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Throughout his life he enjoyed writing poems, singing in choirs, especially the Baylor Senior Choir where he and his wife Mary spent many happy times singing together, and spending time with family and friends.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, James Carroll and Marguerite Kleypas Herring of Waco.His surviving family include his wife, Mary Bell Steig Herring; sister, Kay Herring and husband, Erik Peterson; his children, Molly Herring, Michael Herring and his wife, Melody, Mark West, Paige Hagenswold and husband, Eric, Allison Herring, and Dee Breedlove and husband, Melvin L. "Bubba"; grandchildren, Shayna Epps and husband, Corey, Noah Herring, Hannah Herring, Spencer West, Sean West, Kathryn Herring, Abygale Herring, Maisey Herring, Christian Hagenswold, Leyton Hagenswold, Bryce Breedlove, and Cade Breedlove; and also seven great grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
