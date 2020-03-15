Carolyn Herring Oct. 24, 1932 - March 13, 2020 Dorothy Carolyn Herring, 87, of Riesel, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020. The family will have a private service at a later date. Carolyn was born October 24, 1932, in Randolph County, Alabama, to Ocie and Eula Crenshaw. She was the oldest of four children. She was a 1950 Valley Vocational Graduate in Fairfax, Alabama. After 20 years of loving service as a teacher's aide, she retired from Marlin ISD. She is survived by her children, Von and Cynthia Herring, Cindy and Larry Broseh, Becky and Don Kinder, Jamie and Susan Herring; ten grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

