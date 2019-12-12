Ashley Marie HerreraAug. 5, 1988 - Dec. 6, 2019Ashley Marie Herrera, 31, of Waco, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, with Manuel Herrera Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

