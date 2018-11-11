John Hernandez, Sr.June 24, 1949 - Nov. 4, 2018John Hernandez, Sr. "Big John", 69, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, November 4, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 13, at Oakwood Cemetery. A funeral procession will leave OakCrest Funeral Home at 10:30 am. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 12, with the Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.John was born in Waco, June 24, 1949, to Faustino and Beatrice (Perez) Hernandez. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. John loved motorcycles and cherished the rides with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, Paul Hernandez; and one sister, Mary Padilla.John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Alice Garcia Hernandez; sons, John Hernandez, Jr (Georgina), Lawrence Hernandez (Alicia), and Eric Hernandez Sr; daughter, Becky Renee Hernandez; sisters, Guadelupe Chapa (Gilbert), Tomasa Orta, and Manuela Hernandez. John also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren to carry on his kindness and generosity.Pallbearers are Nathan Hernandez, Roland Sadler, Jr, De'Shaawn Sadler, Albert Hernandez and Ralph Castillo III.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
