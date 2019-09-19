Alberto Hernandez RamosApril 8, 1948 - Sept. 16, 2019Alberto Hernandez Ramos, of Waco, formerly of Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, was welcomed into his heavenly home Monday, September 16, 2019. Services with visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Lake Shore Funeral home, along with a Rosary.Alberto, known to many as "El Flais," was born April 8, 1948 in the town of La Loma in Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. This is where he met and married his wife of 46 years, Ofelia Perez. Together they settled in Waco, Texas, where they raised their seven children.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ponciano Hernandez and Porfiria Ramos.Survivors include his brothers, Matias and Santana Hernandez; wife, Ofelia; and children: Nelly and husband, Jaime Villa, Teresa and husband, Jesus Gutierrez, Candelario, Juan Carlos, and Maria Rosenda and husband, Carlos Rodriguez, Mary Cruz and husband, Rogelio De la Fuente, and Pedro and wife, Veronica. He also leaves 18 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous family and dear friends who will miss him dearly.Per his last request, he will be taken home to La Loma where he will receive a Catholic burial and laid to rest. Though his passing brings great sadness, we also rejoice that he is no longer suffering and is now at peace.

Tags

Load entries