Pascuala Hernandez May 17, 1937 - Oct. 19, 2019Pascuala Hernandez Leon, of Waco, passed away surrounded by her precious family, in the early morning hours of October 19, 2019, at the age of 82. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 24, in the chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Rosary will be recited immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Benji as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Rose Mound Cemetery.Mrs. Leon was born May 17, 1937, in Mexico, the daughter of the late Gonzalo and Vicenta (Hernandez) Leon where she attended school. On January 15, 1956, she married Marcelo Martinez in Tejupilco, Mexico. After 63 years of marriage, he preceded her in death May 24, 2017.Throughout her life, Pascuala enjoyed sewing, cooking and being with her grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Eugene Catholic Church in McGregor.Also preceding her in death are daughter, Fidela Martinez; son, Juan Leon Martinez; and sister, Vicenta Leon.Survivors include her son, Justino Martinez and wife, Ana Chavez; daughters, Carmen Dominguez and husband, Raul Macedo, Ezequiela Martinez and husband, Luis Briceno; brothers, Alejandro Leon and wife, Maria, Gregorio Leon and wife, Guillermina, Leodegario Leon and wife, Rosa; twenty grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
