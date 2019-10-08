Abel Hernandez, Jr.Sept. 29, 1955 - Oct. 05, 2019Abel Hernandez, Jr., 64, of Waco, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St., Waco, TX, with Pastor Ronnie Holmes officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

