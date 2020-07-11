Jose Angel Hernandez

July 5, 1947 - July 6, 2020

Jose Angel Hernandez, 73, of Waco, passed away at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 12, with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m., at funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Pearl Ayala Hernandez; two daughters; three sons; and numerous grandchildren.

