Aurora R. Hernandez
March 20, 1936 - April 26, 2020
Aurora R. Hernandez went home to Jesus on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 84.
She will be laid to rest at First Memorial Park Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Aurora was born March 20, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas, to Aurora A. Perez and Seferino Rodriguez.
She married Raynaldo Hernandez Jr. on June 8, 1958. They had four children, Belinda "Bebe", Gracie, Oralia "Marty" and Raynaldo III "Ray".
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Aurora "Rosie" loved gardening, cooking, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Everyone in her Bellmead community loved her kind and gentle heart. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead, Texas. Throughout her entire life, she held amazing faith in God, and she expressed this faith with all who surrounded her.
Aurora is survived by Belinda "Bebe" Robbins and her husband, Hugh, of Houston, Gracie Arnold and her husband, Ed, of Waco, Marty Hernandez of Waco, and Raynaldo Hernandez and his wife, Elizabeth, of Houston; her two sisters, Gloria Godina and Olivia de la Torre; many nieces and nephews; her grandchildren, Cortney Sanchez and her husband, Isaac, Adrian Sauseda and his wife, Bobbie, and Amber Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Stella and Sybil Sanchez and Audrina Sauseda; her stepsisters, Sheyenne, Hanna, Brandi and Debra.
A special thanks is extended to the entire staff at Wesley Woods Rehabilitation and Care Center, especially LVN Daniella Havresciuc and Providence Hospice. The family cannot say "thank you" enough, as this extraordinary care is truly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 Boston Street, Waco, TX 76705.
