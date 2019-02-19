Abraham HernandezMarch 30, 1931 - Feb. 17, 2019Abraham Hernandez, 87, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 21, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. See the full obituary at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

