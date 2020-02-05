Abigail HernandezFeb. 2, 2020 - Feb. 2, 2020Abigail Hernandez was born February 2, 2020, and shared only a brief time with her family. She loved the affection from her family and will be greatly missed.A visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, February 6, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Abigail is the daughter of Omar and Vivian Hernandez of Waco, TX. She is also survived by big brother David Hernandez, and big sister Brianna Hernandez; paternal grandparents, Jadiel Hernandez and Matilda Hernandez; and maternal grandparents, Gilberto Palacios and Rosa Alvarez; Uncles and Aunts, Javier and Lydia Palacios, Josue Hernandez, Noe Hernandez, Eunice Kennedy; and special friend, Granny Micaela Bonner.The family would like to extend special thanks to Staff of Providence Hospital, Legacy Imaging, Irene's Flowers & Gifts, and Grace Gardens Funeral Home who had a part in the care of our Angel.Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
2:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Feb 7
Interment
Friday, February 7, 2020
3:30PM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35
Robinson, tx 76706
