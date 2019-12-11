Rosie Beltran HermanAug. 19, 1941 - Dec. 8, 2019Rosie Herman passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 8, 2019. The family invites you to visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, at Waco Memorial Park in the Mausoleum Chapel, with a graveside service at 12:00 o'clock noon.Rosie was born August 19, 1941 to Pearl and Roy Beltran. She grew up in Chilton, later moving to Waco and working as an elevator operator at the Roosevelt Hotel downtown and at Cox's Dept Store. She met the love of her life Joseph Leroy Herman, they married and had three children. Later in life they owned Dog & Suds on Waco Drive and together operated a successful real estate business. Rosie loved to cook and entertain. She also loved to go to the Casino, where she would quickly out-win anyone on the trip with her! Her "little dogs" were her babies until the very end.She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joe; granddaughter, Jessica Fontenot; brothers, Pete, Gilbert, Roy, and Louie; and sister, Lupe.She is survived by children, David and Rhonda Herman, Steve and Jeanette Fontenot, Paul and Kari Herman; step-daughters, Mary Lynn Nord and Nancy Gaff; sisters, Sally and Janie; grandchildren, Brandon and Marisa Herman, Robert and Stephanie Fontenot, and Ty and Hannah Herman; great-grandchildren, Merrianne and Marcelline; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.The family wishes to thank Reliable Home Health, Providence Hospice, and especially Senah Taylor for care they provided Rosie.

