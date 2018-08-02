Robert HeringJune 12, 1923 - July 31, 2018Robert F. "Bob" Hering, a long time McGregor farmer, passed away, Tuesday night, July 31, 2018, at the age of 95. Graveside service and interment will be 10:00 a.m., Friday August 3, 2018, at McGregor Cemetery, with Pat Richardson officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco.Mr. Hering was born June 12, 1923, in Lockney, Texas, the son of the late Albert William and Laura Allen (Hall) Hering. As a very small child the family moved to McGregor where he was a 1940 graduate of McGregor High School. Bob was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps at the end of World War II. He furthered his education at Texas Tech and Baylor University. Growing up, Bob was reared and baptized Methodist. On May 16, 1948, he married the former Billie Jeannine Parson in Robinson, Texas. After fifty-eight years of marriage, she preceded him in death July 30, 2006. Around the time of his marriage to Jeannine he became a member of the Church of Christ and was very active as a deacon and elder of Sixth and Adams Church of Christ in McGregor.Mr. Hering enjoyed farming and anything that pertained to agriculture and building model trucks. Years ago, he was instrumental in forming Texas Farm Bureau in the Central Texas for area farmers and held one of the lowest membership numbers. The McGregor Chamber of Commerce presented him with the Farmer of the Year Award several years ago.Also preceding him in death were his brother, Bill Hering and a granddaughter, Sarah Hering.Survivors include a son, Boyd Hering and wife, Debbie; daughter, Elaine White and husband, Joe; brother, Lee Hering; two grandchildren, Angela Wilson and Zeb Hering and wife, Jenny; two great-grandchildren, Kinleigh Hering, Zeke Hering and numerous nieces and nephews.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.