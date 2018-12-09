Mary Elizabeth HensonOct. 19, 1923 - Dec. 7, 2018Mary Elizabeth Henson, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, December 7, 2018.She was born on October 19, 1923, in Galveston, Texas, to David Thompson and Hattie Strickland Thompson. Mary was married to Edwin Louis Henson for over 31 years and was a longtime resident of Waco. She retired from the Texas Department of Health in 1983 as an Administrative Assistant, and was a member of Western Heights Baptist Church of Waco.She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.Those left to cherish her cheerful and pleasant memory are her sons, Ray Henson and wife, Melinda, of Lake Jackson, Bob Henson and wife, Martha, of Arlington; grandchildren, Keri Henson of Lake Jackson, Kyle Henson of Lake Jackson, Brad Henson and wife, Lindsey, of Mansfield, Bryan Henson and wife, Kelly, of Arlington; great-grandchildren, Chance Powers, Ava Henson, Jacob Henson, and Zoe Henson. Other loving relatives include Sonya Quinn, Virginia Carter and family.Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 10, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park in Robinson, Texas. The family will receive friends for visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 9, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale.Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park500 S. Sublett RoadKennedale, TX 76060(817) 572-1681Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
