Joseph Weldon HensonAug. 6, 1927 - June 9, 2019Joseph Weldon Henson, 91, of Robinson, passed away June 9, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery.Weldon was born August 6, 1927, to Zeb and Ola Hutchinson Henson in Lorena, TX. He served in the U.S. Army. Weldon married Frieda Rueter on June 22, 1949. He retired from TXDOT after 35 years and enjoyed carpentry and auto mechanics.Weldon was preceded in death by his parents; 11 siblings and his grandson, Wesly Henson.Weldon is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Frieda Henson; sons, Jay Henson and wife, Amy, Dean Henson and Brenda; grandchildren, Micah D. Henson, Shirley K. Consedine, Betsey Brazel, and Charlie Henson; great-granddaughter Allyson Brazel; as well as many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.