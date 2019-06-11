Joseph Weldon HensonAug. 6, 1927 - June 9, 2019Joseph Weldon Henson, 91, of Robinson, passed away June 9, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery.Weldon was born August 6, 1927, to Zeb and Ola Hutchinson Henson in Lorena, TX. He served in the U.S. Army. Weldon married Frieda Rueter on June 22, 1949. He retired from TXDOT after 35 years and enjoyed carpentry and auto mechanics.Weldon was preceded in death by his parents; 11 siblings and his grandson, Wesly Henson.Weldon is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Frieda Henson; sons, Jay Henson and wife, Amy, Dean Henson and Brenda; grandchildren, Micah D. Henson, Shirley K. Consedine, Betsey Brazel, and Charlie Henson; great-granddaughter Allyson Brazel; as well as many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.