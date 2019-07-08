Corene HennigAug. 28, 1928 - July 7, 2019Corene Johnson Hennig, of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Bosque County, with the Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Corene was born August 28, 1928 to Lonnie and Della Johnson in the community of Womack, a little community seven miles east of Clifton, Texas. On Corene's 17th birthday the war with Germany was over and that was also the day she started her first job at the telephone company. Corene's strong desire for education eventually lead her to the National School of Business. When she finished, she was taking shorthand at 220 words a minute and typing over 100 words a minute. She passed the civil service test and went to work at Connally Air Force Base, where she worked until it closed. Corene was ambitious and eager for success so it wasn't a surprise that soon after, she signed up with Jeunique International where she sold bras, skincare, vitamins, jewelry and bags. Corene found much success within this business and won numerous international trips, her favorite being Switzerland. Corene even won a brand new 1997 Lincoln Town Car. Corene had many hobbies, her favorites were spending time with family and friends, going to church at First United Methodist, and keeping everyone on their toes. Other favorite hobbies included getting her nails done and going to JJ's Beauty Shop to get her hair done by Opal.Corene married Lawrence Edwin Henning January 17, 1947 and was married for 62 years. Corene and Lawrence's big year was 1960, the year their beautiful baby girl was born and their prayers were answered. Corene was so proud of her daughter, Lesa Ann Lenart, who then had two wonderful daughters, Amber Leibold and Michelle Bateman. You could also say one of her favorite hobbies was bragging about her three girls.Corene was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Hennig; parents, Lonnie and Della Johnson; sister, Essie May Johnson; two brothers, Oliver and GW Johnson; sister-in-law, Ruby Carpenter; niece, Bonnie Bright; and several other family members who all held a special place in her heart.She is survived by her daughter, Lesa Ann Lenart; two grandchildren, Amber Leibold and Michelle Bateman; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a contribution to the Parkinson's Foundation.The family also invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.