Weston Henley Nov. 11, 1993 - June 1, 2020 Weston Burke Henley was born November 11, 1993, in Waco, Texas, and died far too soon on June 1, 2020, in Roswell, New Mexico. An early graduate of Robinson High School, he went on to receive Bachelors degrees in both History and Political Science from South Dakota State University, where he was president of the history club and served as an intern for the South Dakota Speaker of the House. He was to begin law school at The University of South Dakota in August. Jovial, sarcastic, harmlessly mischievous, outgoing and extremely lovable, Weston made many friends and impacted numerous lives in his brief time here. Extremely intelligent, he loved politics, law, and history and was an avid collector of related memorabilia, as well as coins and guns. He was employed by Southern Petroleum Laboratories in Roswell, New Mexico. Weston was preceded in death by his father, Burke Henley; grandparents, Aubrey and Ledainne Henley; great-grandparents, Leon and Jewel Goss; and great-grandfather, James Michelini. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Leann and Brian Brown; brother, Justice Henley; sister, Carter Henley; grandparents, David and Elaine Goss; great-grandmother, Betty Michelini; stepbrothers, Bryce, Bret and Hayden Brown; stepsister, Hannah Parker; and his beloved dog, Kennedy. A memorial and celebration of Weston's life is planned at 10 a.m., Friday, June 12, at The Chapel at Meyer Center 1229 Washington Avenue, Waco, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mission Waco in Weston Henley's name. If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.
