L.O. HendrixJan. 8, 1930 - Nov. 27, 2019L.O. Hendrix, 89, of Robinson, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Wednesday November 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday December 2, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Rd., Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough and Dr. Paul Sadler officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the church.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

