L. O. HendrixJan. 08, 1930 - Nov. 27, 2019L.O. (Frenchie) Hendrix, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson, with Dr. Cary Killough and Dr. Paul Sadler officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.Frenchie was born to Howard and Dollie Hendrix in Olla, Louisiana, on January 8, 1930. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from July 24, 1947, to May 23, 1950. He married the love of his life, Myra O'Connor, on August 27, 1950. They enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling the country in their RV for many years after he retired from Central Freight Lines where he worked for 34 years. 'Pops' especially enjoyed spending time with and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events. Frenchie demonstrated his life of faith through his good works and kind deeds and was an active member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church for many years where he served as a deacon.He was preceded in death by his brother, Homer Hendrix; brother, Jimmy Hendrix and wife Marie; and niece, Debbie HendrixFrenchie is survived by his loving wife, Myra, of 69 years; son, Kenny Hendrix and wife, Debbie; daughter, Lori Kenny and husband, Kevin; son, David Hendrix and wife, Annette. Surviving grandchildren are Jeremy Hendrix and wife, Kacie, Lisa Monsisvais and husband, Josh, Kameron Kenny and wife, Megan, Keith Kenny, John Moltzer and wife, Courtney, and Mindy Carter; great-grandchildren are Kylee, Ryan, Jackson, Sophia, Emmy, Kanyonrae, Kayden, Kyle, Heavyn, Hayden, Poet, Sicily, Waylon, and Sydney. He is also survived by his nephew, Ricky Hendrix and wife, Theresa, and numerous relatives in Louisiana. He also cherished his loyal dog, Max, who has been a great comfort to him.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Meadowbrook Baptist Church.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
