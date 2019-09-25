Joe HendrixSeptember 22, 1936 - September 21, 2019Joe Donald Hendrix passed away suddenly on September 21, 2019 from a cardiac event. A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with The Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. A reception will follow. A visitation with the family will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries