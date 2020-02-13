Elizabeth J.B. HendricksAug. 30, 1932 - Feb. 10, 2020Elizabeth Joyce Bearden Hendricks was born August 30, 1932, in Waco, Texas, and died Monday, February 10, in Dallas, TX. She was the daughter of Edward W. and Jimmie (Meador) Bearden.On September 1, 1950, she married Bobby Joe (B.J.) Hendricks. They were married for over 56 years. Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and extraordinary friend. She loved being a business professional, excelling in her career with the US Government, and retiring from her final position in Washington, DC. She lived an exciting life full of love, success, travel, and adventure, all while making many friends throughout the US.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wanda Bearden Reno; brother, George Bearden; beloved husband, B.J.; great-grandson, John Robert Hendricks and son, John Edward Hendricks.Survivors include her sister, Ann Kirkpatrick of Waco, TX; sister-in-laws Dorothy Laningham and Kay Young also of Waco; brother-in-law and wife, Jerry and Robyn Reno of Dallas; daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Jeff Medlin of Colleyville, TX; grandson, John Deric Hendricks of Los Gatos, CA; great-grand children, Alexys, David, and Sammi, along with many extended family members.Committal services will be at 9:30 a.m., Friday, February 14, at the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemeteryin Dallas. A celebration of life memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Presbyterian Church in Farmers Branch, TX.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith United Presbyterian Church, Farmers Branch or Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, Austin.

