C. L. Hendrick July 29, 1930 - April 10, 2020 C. L. Hendrick, 89, of Mart, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at a local nursing home. Services are pending. Full obituary will be forthcoming. Please sign our online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of C. Hendrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries